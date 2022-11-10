LUBBOCK, Texas — Surveillance footage provided by Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, showed the theft of a Hale County law enforcement vehicle by a suspect who had just been arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Timms said he saw 29-year-old Curtis Carroll and another suspect “run out of a New Deal business and speed away in a truck.” There was a chase and the two got away. They were spotted and caught later with Timms taking Carroll into custody.

With Carroll handcuffed in the backseat, Timms said he got out of the vehicle to unlock a door at his office and, “out of habit,” left the key in the cupholder. Before he knew it, Carroll had made way with the vehicle.

Carroll led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit into Crosby County, where he was arrested again.

Watch the full video of the moment the law enforcement vehicle was stolen in the video player above.

