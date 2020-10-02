Survey says Lubbock homelessness has decreased but some shelter aren’t convinced

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock has seen a decrease in the homeless population for the 3rd year in a row. But the annual point in time report did find that the number of homeless children and homeless black adults both increased since last year.

“It means we are actually getting somewhere you know the fight that we are fighting here is looking better and better,” said Erica Hitt, Director of Social Work at the Salvation Army.

The annual pit count is a measurement of how many homeless people are living in Lubbock.

The hub city’s current homeless population is at 283, down from 333 in 2018.

“We are always trying to do those needs assessments and restructure if we have to, and this is something that I feel really passionate about,” said Hitt.

But over at Grace Campus, they feel the pit count is inaccurate.

“I actually disagree with the numbers. I think the numbers in Lubbock are a lot larger,” said Executive Director of Grace Campus, Chris Moore.

Moore says that they have seen an increase in people at their shelter this year.

“We’ve had a busy year. We’ve been full, and I see new faces all over town,” said Moore.

Despite the increase at Grace Campus, Hitt believes the numbers do not lie.

“This is the most accurate thing we have to capture homelessness in Lubbock, and it does help us do our job,” said Hitt.

But Hitt says no matter the numbers–if we can all work hard, we can end homelessness.

“We have to work together in this community, and then we will see more progress,” said Hitt.

Both the Salvation Army and Grace Campus have programs working to address chronic homelessness and keep those who are homeless back on their feet.