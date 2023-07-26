LUBBOCK, Texas — If performed immediately after cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.

According to the American Heart Association only 40% of people who suffer cardiac arrest receive CPR, and with sports in full swing they want parents, coaches and caregiver to be prepared in case of an emergency.

University Medical Center Training Chief Chad Curry said quick action can save a life.

“Say the trainer is all the way across the field. That few minutes makes a huge difference of how much blood flow, how much oxygen is getting to the brain,” Curry said. “So, the quicker we can get hands on chest and get CPR in place, the better off we are.”

Curry said the survivability of cardiac arrest in the United States is a little over six percent, and fortunately here in Lubbock that number is higher.

“Through the University Medical Center, we have a 22% walk out of the hospital after cardiac arrest. That’s a really big number,” Curry said. “That hangs up there with Seattle and it just shows hey we’re training; a lot of people are learning CPR.”

If you find yourself in an emergency and don’t know what to do, 911 will walk you through it.

“Our communication specialist that answer the 911 calls are specially trained to teach CPR over the phone,” Curry said. “They have to do that in a very quick time, in fifteen seconds they have to be able to teach CPR and have hands on chest as soon as possible.”

Curry said last year through outreach, they trained 700 people in the community on how to perform chest compressions. He said once you learn this lifesaving technique, it’s one you will never forget.