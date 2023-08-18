LUBBOCK, Texas — Damion Moore, 19, was pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery and sentenced to 8 years in prison on Thursday over a 2022 robbery that ended with the deadly shooting of Jaden Brown, 19.

Officers were initially called to the 2300 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard just after 10:00 p.m. on May 18. A press release from the Lubbock Police Department at the time stated Moore and Brown were buying a PlayStation 5 from then 20-year-old Jose Seguin. Instead, police said the two robbed him.

According to police reports obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday, Seguin told officers he was “nervous” to meet up for the exchange and brought a gun for protection. A report stated Seguin opened the trunk of his car to get the gaming console, and a suspect pointed a gun at his head. One of them told the victim not to move or they would shoot him, according to a police report.

A police report said Seguin ducked behind his car to pull out his gun and pointed it at Brown and Moore, who were running to their pickup truck. According to the report, Seguin told police he fired his pistol at Brown and Moore an “unknown amount of times.”

LPD said that’s when Brown was shot. According to the report, Seguin’s roommate told officers he called crying and “saying that he thought he had shot someone.”

Brown was not found until Lubbock Police were called to the same location again at 2:51 a.m. on May 19. He was pronounced dead on scene. It was not immediately clear why Brown was not located when officers were first called to the scene. EverythingLubbock.com reached out for additional information.