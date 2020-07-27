Susaki Sushi Steakhouse closes permanently due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, a Lubbock restaurant called it quits for good.

The Susaki Sushi Steakhouse, located at 6031 82nd Street, confirmed on its social media that due to COVID-19, they were permanently closing, effective July 27.

A statement to their Facebook page is below:

“We are sorry to tell you that due to Covid 19 we have been struggling to stay in business but finally due to insurmountable difficulties related to the virus, we are sadly closing permanently on July 27th 2020. We want to thank our loyal customers. It has been a pleasure serving you!!”