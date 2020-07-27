Susaki Sushi Steakhouse closes permanently due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

[EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty Images]

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, a Lubbock restaurant called it quits for good.

The Susaki Sushi Steakhouse, located at 6031 82nd Street, confirmed on its social media that due to COVID-19, they were permanently closing, effective July 27.

A statement to their Facebook page is below:

“We are sorry to tell you that due to Covid 19 we have been struggling to stay in business but finally due to insurmountable difficulties related to the virus, we are sadly closing permanently on July 27th 2020. We want to thank our loyal customers. It has been a pleasure serving you!!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar