LUBBOCK, Texas — Dilan Andres Osorio Velez, 26, was arrested on Sunday, November 4, after he was accused of stabbing someone Wolfforth, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday afternoon.

According to the documents, deputies responded to a residence in the 14000 of County Road 1410 and found the victim with a stab wound to the leg. Deputies were able to identify Velez as the suspect.

The documents said Velez told authorities the victim was causing issues with Velez’s wife and “had to act.” Velez’s wife told deputies the victim’s spouse “[argued] with her all the time,” the documents stated.

According to court documents, Velez and his wife attended dinner at the victim’s residence, where Velez became “agitated” and threatened to kill the victim and his spouse. The documents accused Velez of coming out of a room with a screwdriver and stabbed the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

Documents say Velez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assualt with a Deadly Weapon. He remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.