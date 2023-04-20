LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect who shot at a security guard during a robbery at the Walmart near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue on Saturday night was arrested, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Court records accused Louis Covarrubio, 26, of firing a handgun in the Walmart parking lot after he was caught stealing.

According to court records, a friend told investigators that he took Covarrubio to the store and Covarrubio asked him to park on the east side of the parking lot. The friend “thought this was weird,” court documents stated. He told investigators that Covarrubio went inside the store and told his friend to “go home” after he got back to the vehicle. Court records said when they got back to the friend’s apartment, Covarrubio walked away, and his friend called dispatch to meet officers.

Covarrubio was arrested on Tuesday in the 5400 block of I-27. He was charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, among other charges. As of Thursday, Covarrubio remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $208,500.