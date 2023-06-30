LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers were called to a South Lubbock convenience store on Tuesday after Devane White, 35, was accused of trying to rob the store of two 30 packs of beer and a can of chili, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The police report said the victim saw White come in to the store with two others, and said White put items down the front of his pants.

When confronted by the victim who asked for the items back. White struck the victim in the forehead with his forehead, the report stated.

According to the police report, after striking the victim he said, “you want me to steal something” and picked up two 30 packs of Bud Light, and attempted to leave the store.

Two customers saw the incident and grabbed White and put him to the ground. Officers arrived and found that White had several items inside his pants legs.

According to the police report, when officers asked for White’s name, he gave them a false name only until they arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Officers were unable to locate the two individuals that were with White, they left the scene in a U-Haul, according to the police report.

White is being charged with Robbery and Giving a Peace Officer a False Name and Date of Birth.

As of Friday, White remained at LCDC on a $35,000 bond.