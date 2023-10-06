LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock murder suspect who was accused of shooting a man in the head, Alvin Anthony Flores, 43, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison on a federal gun charge, according to court documents obtained by EverthyingLubbock.com on Friday.

Flores was previously charged with the murder of Severo Losoya, 55. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Avenue R around 11:00 p.m. on October 21, 2022, and found Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. Lubbock County court records previously stated police connected Flores to the murder based on evidence from a shots-fired call nine days before.

County court records also revealed Flores told authorities he met with Losoya to buy cocaine and called Losoya the n-word, and Losoya “responded by slapping [Flores] in the back of the head.” Flores claimed Losoya threatened him with a knife, so he fired two shots in “self-defense.” However, court records stated no witnesses said anything about Losoya threatening Flores.

Flores received the maximum sentence possible for one count of Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, according to federal court records. Court documents also stated his sentence will run concurrently with any sentenced imposed in a Lubbock County. His county cases were still pending as of Friday, according to court records.