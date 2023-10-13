LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities were looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a robbery at a home southwest of Idalou on Thursday evening, according to a social media post from the city.

The homeowner said she was robbed while she was home with her children. The woman and kids were not hurt. According to the homeowner, the suspect stole a pickup truck, a vehicle title, an AR-15 and about $1,600.

The City of Idalou said the pickup was possibly spotted north of Idalou on CR 3300 and East CR 6000. It was described as a 2005 red Chevy flatbed pickup truck with a plate reading “1SC302.”

“But most of all [he stole] our peace of mind and security,” the victim said in a social media post. The homeowner told EverythingLubbock.com as of Friday morning a person of interest was identified but not yet located. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office identified him as Darius Blair, approximately 25.

“Please do not make contact with this individual,” the city said in a social media post. “You should consider him armed and dangerous.”

The city asked anyone with information regarding the suspect’s location to call police. You can also call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (806)-775-1600.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LCSO for further information.