Suspect apprehended after vehicle chase ends at Levelland Walmart

LEVELLAND, Texas – A suspect who led law enforcement in a vehicle chase Saturday afternoon in Hockley County has been apprehended, according to a social media post by the Levelland Police Deparment.

LPD said the chase ended in the parking lot of the Walmart store located in the 400 block of East Highway 114.

Police said there is not and never was a threat of an active shooter inside the store.

Officers were still on scene wrapping up their investigation late Saturday afternoon.

EverythingLubbock.com is working to obtain more information on this incident from the Levelland Police Department and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.