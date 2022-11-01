LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Tuesday that Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested and charged with the murder of Severo Losoya, 55, who was shot in the head on October 21.

LPD was called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. for a shots-fired call.

According to LPD, it appeared that Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when Flores shot him.

Flores was already jailed for a previous unrelated charge when he was charged Tuesday with murder.

See full release below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 42-year-old man is now charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Investigators served the warrant on Alvin Flores Tuesday evening. Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. on October 21 for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Following Losoya’s murder, the Metro Unit asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect. Shortly after, Flores, who was already behind bars at that time, was identified as the suspect in the case.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when Flores shot him.

There is not believed to be any additional threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

End of release.