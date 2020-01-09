Suspect arrested after reports of firearm at Coronado High School

LUBBOCK, Texas– A suspect was arrested after reports of a firearm was brought onto the Coronado High School campus.

The incident was reported to an administrator by another student, according to a statement from Coronado High School.

“Even though no threats were made, the suspect was arrested and faces severe disciplinary action,” the statement read. “Please talk to your student about the importance of telling an adult if they see something out of the ordinary, and also the severity of consequences taken against anyone who brings any type of weapon on campus.”

[Nexstar staff]

Shortly after noon, Lubbock ISD released a statement in regards to the incident:

“This morning, administrators at Coronado High School were made aware of a student who brought a firearm onto school property after another student notified a teacher. Although no threats were made, the suspect was arrested by Lubbock ISD Police and faces severe disciplinary and legal action. More information can be found under case number 20-1105.

Coronado High School families were immediately notified with the goal of building trust and transparency. These notifications serve to assure families that students are safe, and demonstrate the district’s safety practices and protocols in place to address these situations.

Lubbock ISD administrators encourage parents to talk with their students about the importance of telling an adult if they see something, or something is said to them, that could be perceived as a threat. The safety and security of our students is our highest priority and Lubbock ISD administrators, teachers, and staff work tirelessly to keep the school environment a safe place to learn and grow for every child, every day.”