LUBBOCK, Texas — A 36-year-old man was arrested by Lubbock police on Tuesday evening and charged with “Fail to Render Aid” after hitting a pedestrian at 19th Street and Avenue S.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to the location for a hit-and-run crash at 7:51 p.m., according to the department.

Officers located and arrested Shawn Chapman shortly after, LPD said. Chapman was also charged with “Driving While License Suspended.”

LPD said the person hit had a moderate injury and was transported to University Medical Center by EMS. Chapman was listed in the jail roster as of Wednesday morning.

