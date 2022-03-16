LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department said murder suspect Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin on Wednesday.

Shaw, 51, was wanted for the shooting death of 28-year-old Joseph Burks at Angelwitch Cabaret on March 9.

Read the full release by LCSO below:

The U.S Marshalls arrested 51-year-old Kennon Charles Shaw, in the shooting death of 28-year-old Joseph Burks.

Shaw was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of Pedernales St. in Austin, TX at 1:10 P.M. today.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:50 on March 9, 2022, at 609 CR 7150, Angelwitch Caberet.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph Burks, inside the establishment. The victim was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

A warrant for 1st Degree Felony Murder was issued for Shaw, who was arrested today in Austin.