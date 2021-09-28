Suspect arrested for improvised explosive device, additional weapon charge in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:

On Tuesday September 28, 2021, at approximately 12:52 a.m., the City of Plainview Police Officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Utica and 20th Street.

During the conduct of the traffic stop, it was determined that the motorist had a suspected improvised explosive device in his vehicle.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad responded to a request for assistance from Plainview. The Deputies recovered the explosive device and transported it to a secure location for evidence processing.

Calvin Padgett, 60 years of age, was taken into custody and transported to Hale County Jail and charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony.

A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the arrestee’s residence within the City of Plainview. An additional prohibited weapon, a rifle with a silencer, was located at the arrestee’s home as well as suspected bomb making components which were taken into evidence by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

A Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has been notified.

