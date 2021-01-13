Suspect arrested in connection with Central Lubbock shooting

[image of Tristen Shepard provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Central Lubbock shooting that occurred earlier in the day, according to Lubbock Police.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a verbal dispute between residents that escalated to a shots-fired call, according to police.

The dispute began near the 2400 block of Avenue T, when the suspect, Tristen Shepard, 21, pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victim, according to police.

The victim was transported to Covenant Medical Center by EMS.

Shepard was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and was booked on charges of aggravated assault and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

