Suspect arrested in Texas Tech sexual assault case

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech Police Department announced on Twitter that officers made an arrest in the sexual assault that occurred on Sunday, December 8.

According to Lubbock County Detention Center records, Dominic Joe Rodriguez, 17, was arrested on a warrant by Texas Tech Police for sexual assault of an adult.

Rodriguez was booked before noon and information about his bond was not yet available.

Today (12/18/19), a suspect was arrested and is in custody for the sexual assault which occurred on campus on 12/08/19. TTPD is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all faculty, staff, students and visitors. pic.twitter.com/yfHfY0Yhn6 — Texas Tech Police Department (@TexasTechPD) December 18, 2019

Just before 1:00 pm, Texas Tech sent the following statement:

Today, 12-18-19, the Texas Tech Police Department executed an off-campus search warrant with the assistance of the Lubbock Police Department which led to the arrest of Dominic Rodriguez for the 12-8-19 sexual assault. The suspect is now in custody at the Lubbock County Jail.

Images of a suspect and vehicle provided by Texas Tech

Police said on December 8, just after 1:00 a.m. a woman was sexually assaulted near the Coleman residence hall.

Police later said on December 9, a man tried to sexually assault a woman on campus in the Wall Gates parking lot. The physical description of the suspect was similar in both incidents.