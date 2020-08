LUBBOCK, Texas — A suspect is at large after an overnight robbery at Walk-Ons.

About 30 minutes after midnight Friday, Lubbock Police Responded to the Walk-Ons in the West End to reports of a robbery, according to LPD.

The suspect had a gun but there were no reported injuries, according to LPD.

LPD said no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.