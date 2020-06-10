Woman at Plainview convenience store claims she was kidnapped out of Lubbock, suspect remains at large

PLAINVIEW, Texas– A suspect remained at large after a woman at a convenience store in Plainview claimed she was the victim of a kidnapping, said Plainview Police.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., June 9, officers responded to the Allsups at 404 W. 5th Street and met with the woman caller who said she was a victim of a kidnapping out of Lubbock County, according to police.

The suspect threatened to harm the victim, as well as others, and assaulted the victim prior to fleeing the area, said police.

The victim filed an assault report with Plainview Police.

The suspect was not located or arrested at the time of this report.

EverythingLubbock.com has reached out to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.