Suspect at large, lumber theft leads to vehicle chase in South Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday was still searching for a suspect believed to be connected to a burglary that led to a chase with deputies in South Lubbock County.

Read the full news release from LCSO below:

While on Patrol a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy located a suspicious

vehicle and trailer in the 17500 block of CR 1900 at approximately 04:15 a.m. on

9-22-21 parked beside a residence that was under construction.



As deputies approached, the black in color Dodge Durango with a red trailer [attached to] the

vehicle fled from deputies and a pursuit ensued. While the vehicle ran from the

deputies, multiple sheets of plywood and other lumber fell from the trailer.



The vehicle continued to flee from deputies and ultimately ended in a cornfield in

the area of CR 1300 and Woodrow Road, where the vehicle and trailer were

located. The suspect was able to evade officers on foot and is currently still at

large. At this time, the occupant of the vehicle is described as a slender Hispanic

male with short hair or possibly bald.



The lumber recovered and returned to the contractor at the original residence.