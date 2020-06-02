Suspect attempts to steal stationary bike, assaults victim in home robbery

PLAINVIEW, Texas– A suspect remained at large on Tuesday after investigators said they broke into a home early Monday morning in Plainview.

Just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, Plainview Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Yonkers Street, according to a police report.

A person inside the home heard a noise at his back door. When he went to investigate, he saw an unidentified suspect attempting to steal a stationary bicycle, according to the report.

When the resident told the suspect to leave, he was assaulted by the suspect, said police.

By Tuesday, the suspect was not identified by police and had not been located or arrested.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday.