LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was seen on video taking money from a Lubbock County business, Blazing Bouncers, has been identified, according to a social media post from the company.

Blazing Bouncers said the suspect was contacted, but details were limited.

“Thank you to everyone that has shared our story in the last couple of days,” the post read in part. “Without your help we would not have been able to identify the suspect in our videos. We know many people are following this story and eagerly awaiting an update.”

The business said it was not yet able to report full details and thanked everyone who provided information to authorities.

“Your passion to keep our city, businesses and its children safe are greatly appreciated,” Blazing Bouncers said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office for additional details. LCSO said the incident was still under investigation.