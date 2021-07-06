Suspect claimed he took ‘relentless beating’ before fatally stabbing victim on July 2, warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A murder warrant Monday provided more details of a deadly stabbing that occurred last week in South Lubbock.

On July 2, Lubbock Police received a 911 call to the Bentwood Apartments, 3201 West Loop 289, for reports of the suspect, Derek Kimbrough, who said he was “hit” and stabbed someone else, according to the warrant.

Kimbrough told police he put the knife on the floor.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jason Miranda with a stab wound to the chest. The warrant said Kimbrough was standing over Miranda and was covered in blood.

When officers asked Kimbrough what happened, he told them he was the one who stabbed Miranda.

Miranda was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called to conduct a death investigation, the warrant said.

When investigators arrived on the scene, according to the warrant, there was a large amount of blood “all over the living room floor and furniture.”

Kimbrough complained “his head hurt,” and EMS treated and cleared him on the scene. Once he was detained, he waived his rights and agreed to give a statement about what happened.

According to the warrant, Kimbrough said he took a “relentless beating” from Miranda and he did not remember anything else, before requesting his attorney.

Kimbrough had no marks, abrasions, bruising or other indications of an assault, the warrant said.

According to the warrant, Miranda’s hands did not appear to have abrasions, cuts or bruising from the “relentless beating” Kimbrough claimed to receive.

Kimbrough remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.