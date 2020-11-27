Suspect dead after LCSO officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas– One suspect was confirmed dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, according to the Texas Rangers.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in the 5500 block of CR 1260, according to a news release from LCSO.

Officials said shots were fired and the suspect was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

By Friday afternoon, officials confirmed the suspect died.

The case remained under investigation Friday by the Texas Rangers, DPS said.

