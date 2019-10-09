Suspect flees after hitting three parked vehicles

After someone crashed into all the vehicles in their driveway, one Central Lubbock family is left footing the bill for all the damages.

Dahlia Poncano said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“It’s not right, it’s not right, for them to destroy so much of my property and then just walk away,” Poncano said.

Poncano said she woke up to the sound of gunshots and wanted to see if everyone in the neighborhood was okay, but at first hadn’t realized someone crashed into two of her cars and her husband’s motorcycle.

“I realized the bumper in our driveway came off of our truck,” Poncando said. “The policeman is walking around our car and he’s the one that says there’s a motorcycle under this truck.”

At that point, she said the suspect was nowhere to be found, and they’re upset the person hasn’t come forward.

“It’s not even about the money, they so callously destroyed something and it doesn’t mean anything to them,” Poncano said.

Poncano says although the motorcycle is covered by insurance, the truck is an heirloom.

“I’m just one of those people that you don’t mess with my family, and my husband is my family and he works too hard for the little that he has,” she said.

She said her father passed down the truck to her husband and she says some things, money just can’t fix.

“It kind of looks like one of the bumpers is gone, but its much more than that, so much more,” Poncano said. “To some people it doesn’t mean anything, but its a cherished memory for us.”

If you have any information, you can call CrimeLine at 741-1000.