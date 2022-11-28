LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was taken into custody following a house fire that left a person critically injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD identified the suspect as Ynez Spencer, 27. According to LPD, officers responded to domestic disturbance at a residence near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue. The female victim was transported to a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries. LPD said she remained in “serious, but stable condition.”

LPD also said Spencer was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault and was being held on a bond of $500,000.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Police provided the name of a suspect but then provided a correction on the name. This story has been updated.