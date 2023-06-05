LUBBOCK, Texas– Angel Contreras, 23, was arrested and accused of leading the Lubbock Police Department on high-speed chase Saturday night.

According to LPD, officers conducted a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. in the 100 block of Avenue Q. Contreras “sped off” which led officers on a pursuit, LPD said.

The chase came to a stop when Contreras’s vehicle “lost a tire.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the chase came to an end in the 100 block of Olive Avenue.

A photojournalist on the scene said a child was taken from the scene after the chase ended. LPD said at the time there were no injuries.

Contreras was arrested and charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child Imminent Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving and several drug related charges.

According to online jail record, Contreras remained in in the Lubbock County Detention Center bonds totaling $20,000.