LUBBOCK, Texas — Joseph Sandoval, 28, was sentenced to 54 months (4 and 1/2 years) in prison on Thursday for escaping federal custody when he walked away from a halfway house in early December 2021.

While on the run from US Marshalls, Sandoval was accused of shooting and killing of Edward Mayes, 33, on the night of January 1 at the Carriage House Hotel in the 900 block of East Slaton Road.

Carriage House Hotel, January 2021 (Nexstar/Staff)

Sandoval was taken into custody on January 7 on a murder charge, along with a warrant for escape from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Everythinglubbock.com has been unable to access court records online for well more than a year. We are unable to check at this time for the current status of the murder charge.