Suspect in custody after pursuit ends in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — A suspect has been apprehended after a pursuit ended in Lynn County Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The pursuit was initiated by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department, and LCSO was assisted by DPS.

The chase eventually crossed into Lynn County, and the suspect was apprehended on foot along U.S. 84 between Slaton and Post, per DPS and a photojournalist on scene.

