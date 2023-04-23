LUBBOCK, Texas– David Garcia, 38, was taken into police custody following an eight hour standoff in the 3100 block of Auburn Street , according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said its communications center received a call at 5:24 p.m. about a man who was armed and “threatening self-harm” at a residence in the 3100 block of Auburn Street. The caller was not in the home with suspect, according to LPD.

According to LPD, Garcia discharged a gun multiple times randomly in the direction of officers and chemical gas was deployed into the house.

LPD said the incident was prompted after officers were called to Covenant Women and Children’s Hospital regarding the death of two-month old baby. Garcia was named as a suspect early on in the case, according to LPD.

3100 Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Investigators determined the baby “had injuries consistent with abuse” and the death was believed to be “criminal in nature”

Garcia was charged with First-Degree Felony Aggravated Assault, according to LPD. Additional charges related to the standoff were expected to follow.