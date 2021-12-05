Suspect in custody following Sunday morning robbery, chase, crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after robbing a convenience store and leading police officers in a chase Sunday morning in South Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the incident began around 9:40 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located on the corner of 82nd Street and University Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a robbery.

Police were able to quickly located the suspect’s vehicle, and a chase began on various streets in the Waters neighborhood.

A social media post from LPD later said officers conducted a forcible stop in the 3000 block of 74th Street.

The suspect then fled and crashed into several vehicles parked at the Stone Lake Apartments.

The suspect fled on foot but was quickly apprehended at the apartment complex.



LPD said the Major Crash Investigation Unit was responded to the incident.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com image)

The Major Crash Unit is responding to a crash following a pursuit of an aggravated robbery suspect. Officers conducted a forcible stop in the 3000 block of 74th Street. The suspect fled, and crashed into cars in the Stonelake Apartments parking lot. No injuries were reported. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 5, 2021

This article will be updated as additional information is released by police.