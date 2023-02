LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced that Patrick Bradley, 50, who was wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a deadly Saturday morning shooting, was taken into custody.

LPD said Bradley turned himself in at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday “without incident.”

Police previously asked for the public’s help locating Bradley after a shooting at “an illegal after-hours club” left 38-year-old Clifton Holman dead.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.