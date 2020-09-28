Suspect in double fatal hit-and-run told deputies he regretted leaving scene

LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in a September 15 hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left two dead told deputies in Michigan that he regretted leaving the scene of the crash, according to an arrest warrant obtained on Monday.

Anthony Childers, 40, and Barbara Matthews, 31, were southbound on Avenue Q when a Buick Lacrosse struck the motorcycle they were passengers on. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Buick Lacrosse, driven by Benjamin Ray Mitchell, 29, drove off and was found abandoned shortly after the crash, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Mitchell was arrested in St. Clair, Michigan, on September 22. According to the LPD, he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a parole violation with an original charge of sexual assault of a child.

LPD announced Monday that a warrant for Mitchell had been obtained for two counts of failure to stop and render aid in connection to the fatal crash.

Mitchell told deputies in Michigan that he went to the state because it was, “far away from Lubbock, Texas.” He also said the crash was an accident and that the motorcycle had pulled out in front of him.

According to the warrant, Mitchell’s vehicle was seen at the Canadian border on several occasions before he was arrested. The border; however, was closed due to COVID-19 concerns.