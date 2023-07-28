LUBBOCK, Texas— Antoine Manahan, 36 was brought into the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday morning.

He was previously arrested in Arlington after a manhunt. Manahan was arrested and charged with Murder for the shooting death of 45-year-old Chad Reed.

On July 11, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a call out for shots fired in the 1900 of East Auburn Street. Officers said Reed was found dead inside the home.

Manahan was arrested on July 20 in Arlington. He remained in Tarrant County until he was brought back to Lubbock.

As of Friday, Avery White, 22, who was also charged with Murder still remains at Tarrant County Jail.