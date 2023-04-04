LUBBOCK, Texas– The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run told officers he hit a hog the night he was accused of hitting 20-year-old, Keyanna English-King, with a Jeep in West Lubbock back in March, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com

According to court documents, days after the accident, a vehicle later identified as belonging to Christopher Holyfield, 22, was seen driving in the 6000 block of 76th street on Sunday, March 26.

The vehicle was described as having “damage to the front end,” according to court documents . Officers followed Holyfield and later pulled him over in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard.

The documents said Holyfield was seen by officers trying to walk away from the vehicle. Officers looked at the damage and believed it was “consistent with vehicle parts that were collected

from the scene of the accident, according to court documents.

When officers asked Holyfield what happened to his car he told them he hit a hog on Friday, March 24 at 10:30 p.m. near U.S. Highway 84. Officers told Holyfield the damage to his car was similar with “damage from a hit and run accident where a pedestrian was killed.”

According to court documents, Holyfield told officers he knew he hit a hog because “he got out and looked at it.” Officers took custody of the vehicle but did not arrest Holyfield at that time.

Holyfield turned himself into the Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday morning and was charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid Causing Death, according to a press release from LPD.

According to LPD, she was walking on the southside of the 8800 block of 19th street when she was hit by an SUV and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Holyfield remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday Afternoon.

A crash report indicated both a lane violation and a tinted windshield that was not compliant with state law.