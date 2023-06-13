LUBBOCK, Texas — Jeffery Enriquez Jr., 34, who was in custody following a shooting and multi-county pursuit on Thursday, greeted his victim before he stole from her, according to a police report. That same report, acquired by EverythingLubbock.com late on Monday, said police knew where to find Enriquez because of the “Find My iPhone” feature on the theft victim’s phone.

First, the LPD report said that police were called June 8 to the 2600 block of 50th Street for a theft at 2:17 p.m. An officer was told by Home Depot employees that Enriquez had stolen a female employee’s backpack and driven off in a white Mustang.

The car was later discovered as stolen out of Amarillo.

Surveillance footage of the theft was obtained by the store. An employee in the loss prevention department told the officer that Enriquez “appeared suspicious” and was possibly recognized “from earlier thefts,” the report said.

The employee who was stolen from recalled putting her backpack in a basket while stocking items and then walking away for a moment. According to the police report, she passed Enriquez who said “a greeting comment to her in passing such as ‘Hey, how are you?’ but she thought nothing of it.

Because her cell phone was in her bag, she was able to track it and help lead police to Enriquez.

The first place Enriquez stopped was a convenience store near New Deal. There he backed into a police unit and attempted to run over an officer, who fired at him. Enriquez took off again – this time tossing the bag out of the window.

Enriquez led multiple agencies on a chase, and eventually crashed in field near FM 784 and FM 789 north of Petersburg. He was taken into custody and booked into Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Tuesday, Enriquez remained at LCDC on a $300,000 bond.