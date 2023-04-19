LUBBOCK, Texas–The man accused of a deadly shooting spree in Lubbock County on March 13 was indicted Tuesday for murder.

Jamie Pruett, 49, was accused of shooting and killing one man and injuring three others in a shooting spree. The murder charge, according to online jail records, was added Wednesday morning.

Pruett was indicted on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Tuesday for the shooting spree that took place at Lubbock County game room.

Christian Rios was seriously injured and later died at a Lubbock hospital. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release it would “pursue additional charges of Murder on the suspect, Jamie Lee Pruett.

Pruett was indicted for three counts of aggravated assault. However, the murder charge was withheld from public view until he was official served with the paperwork in jail.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained in custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $20,000,000.