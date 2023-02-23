LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect from a road rage shooting in early December was identified and charged with Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, the Lubbock Police Department announced on Thursday.

LPD was called to the 2900 block of Hartford Avenue at 10:01 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. According to police, D’Marcus Carter-Palmer, 24, followed a woman and shot at her multiple times in a road rage incident that started after the woman passed Carter-Palmer’s SUV. The woman was not injured, LPD said.

D’Marcus Carter-Palmer (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Police asked for the public’s help locating a suspect in January, and investigators received “multiple tips,” that led to Carter-Palmer’s identification. In a press release, LPD called Carter-Palmer a “dangerous suspect.”

As of Thursday, jail records showed that Carter-Palmer was at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $178,600.

Upon arrival, officers located the female victim, who was not injured. Officers were able to determine a suspect shot at her multiple times in what appeared to be a road rage incident. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appeared the victim was traveling in the 3200 block of 34th Street in the right lane when she passed an SUV traveling in front of her. The SUV, driven by Carter-Palmer, then followed her to the 3300 block of 33rd Street at which point he got out of the vehicle and began shooting at her.

