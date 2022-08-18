LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in an August 2 arson at a Lubbock Schlotsky’s location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was arrested for burglary July 6, according to a police report.

As of Thursday afternoon, Blair Warner, 19, was wanted for an additional case — described by officials as a second-degree felony arson. On Wednesday, the Fire Marshal’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating him.

In the July 6 case, Lubbock Police responded to a restaurant 5700 block of 19th Street around 4:46 a.m. after an alarm was tripped.

An officer noticed an exterior door was damaged “as if it had been pried open,” according to the police report.

The officer found Warner in the office. He was clutching a metallic pole, the officer said in the police report. After Warner dropped the pole, he was put in handcuffs.

The officer noted a black safe in the office was damaged and found two screwdrivers lying nearby.

The Schlotsky’s on 19th Street was burglarized twice on July 15 and 17 by a man the owners believed was also responsible for the arson. However, official reports did not explicitly link the two burglaries and the arson as of Thursday.

Anyone with information on his location was asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or investigator Michael Jones at 806-775-2646. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

Callers to Crime Line may remain anonymous, FMO said.