Suspect leads police on high speed chase from Littlefield to Shallower, police said

Police provided the following summary:

Littlefield Police Officers recognized the arrestee when he was getting into a burgundy 2010 Toyota Corolla. Officers attempted to make contact with the arrestee by making a suspect stop. Officers knew the arrestee had an outstanding Blue Warrant Parole Violation for his arrest. The arrestee failed to yield to the stop without incident. The arrestee travelled South on Hall Ave from Duggan Ave. He turned East on Hwy 84 as he continued to try an evade officers. The pursuit continued East on 84 reaching speeds of 90-100 mph. Department of Public Safety units, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Game Warden’s Office assisted LPD officers in the pursuit. The pursuit reached Shallowater where a DPS Trooper had deployed a spike strip just East of FM179. The Toyota ran over the spike strip and eventually slowed to a stop a mile further to the East. A felony stop was conducted and the arrestee was taken into custody without further incident. The arrestee was transported back to Littlefield where he was booked and released to the custody of the Lamb County Jail staff on the listed charges. The Littlefield Police Department would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Game Warden’s Office for their assistance during the incident.