BROWNFIELD, Texas — The Brownfield Police Department said that it had one suspect in custody after a shooting in Brownfield Saturday night. The suspect was identified as Braxten Gil, 24.

Gil was being charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Gil was being held at the Terry County Jail at the time. No bond had been set.

