Suspect on the loose after early Saturday morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was still on the loose Tuesday, after a shots fired call on August 8.

On August 8, around 3 a.m., Lubbock Police Department responded to 3800 block of Interstate 27 to reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who said he had been shot at by an unknown suspect at Stripes located at 806 34th Street, according to a police report.

The police report said the victim flagged down some DPS troopers who were conducting an unrelated traffic stop.

The police report said the victim advised that he had arrived at the Stripes and he made contact with the suspect and other males and asked if they had any spare change. The victim said the other males politely said no, but the suspect became agitated.

The victim said after he and the suspect got into a verbal altercation, the victim then went inside the store, according to the police report.

The victim said when he exited the inside of the store, the suspect yelled at the victim in an attempt to catch his attention, the police report said.

The victim said he looked at the suspect, and that he saw the suspect was pointing a firearm in his direction and two shots were fired, the police report said.

The police report said the victim advised he did not sustain any injuries and that the suspect fled east on 34th Street.

The police report said the victim also advised the other males did not flee the scene and were unrelated to the assault.

This incident happened on Saturday, August 8, according to the police report.