LUBBOCK, Texas – Someone broke into the “bullpen”, a fenced area at 401 34th Street where the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit secures vehicles, between February 18 and 21, and stole tires off a vehicle, according to a police report.



After using wire cutters to cut through the chain link fence, the suspect used a car jack to lift the vehicle off the ground and steal four tires, according to the police report.

The LPD report said the suspect then left in an unknown direction. On Tuesday, camera surveillance showed more suspects had entered the bullpen. Officers responded, and one suspect was located and arrested.

As of Friday, there were no updates on suspects or charges.