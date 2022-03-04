LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock ISD Police responded to two consecutive gun threats made at Coronado High School on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tuesday incident involved two victims who are siblings, according to the police report. One is a current student at CHS and the other is a former student.

The suspect had threatened the first victim over text saying to “come outside,” and gave an impression he had a gun, according to the police report.

According to the report, the second victim received a call from the suspect from an unknown number, and the suspect said he was going to “fill him full of bullets.”

In the second report made by LISD Police on Wednesday, there was a possible fight between students and after it was broken up, one student made the statement, “I’m going to shoot this b**** up on hood.”

The student was then arrested.