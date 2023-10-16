LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday revealed another man was charged in connection with the shooting death of 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz. According to court records, Anthony Vasquez, 43, was charged with Tampering with Evidence.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Ahdias Stewart, 18, was accused of murder after the shooting.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 9900 block of North Boston just after 1:30 a.m. on October 7. LCSO said Ruiz and Andrew Mojica, 46, were found with gunshot wounds. Ruiz died from his injuries at University Medical Center and Mojica was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, Vaquez was accused as trying to “purchase illegal narcotics” from Ruiz.

Court records said authorities later located Vasquez and Stewart and started a traffic stop. Before the vehicle stopped, court documents said officers saw a handgun thrown out the window. According to court records, Stewart said Vasquez told him to throw the gun out.

Court documents stated Stewart told a Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agent, “My fingerprints are on there bro, I’m on parole.”

Stewart initially denied any involvement in any narcotics deal or shooting, records said. Court records said when confronted with evidence, Steward admitted to firing five shots from the gun he threw out the window. Court documents said at least one of those shots hit Ruiz.

Stewart was charged with Murder and tampering with evidence. Along with the tampering charge, Vasquez had multiple felony warrants for theft and possession of a controlled substance. As of Monday, both Stewart and Vasquez remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.