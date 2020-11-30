Suspect turns himself in, arrested for deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The suspect in an overnight stabbing murder that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Lubbock Square Apartments, located at 4602 50th Street, is now in custody.

19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott turned himself in at approximately 2 p.m. at the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. His bond is set at $250,000.

Officers responded to a call for service for a civil disturbance at the apartment complex. A dispute occurred at the complex between two occupants of an apartment, 54-year-old Eddie Pair and 19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott. In the course of the dispute over damaged property, Scott stabbed Pair.

Pair was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

(This is a news release from LPD)