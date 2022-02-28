LUBBOCK, Texas — The man wanted in connection with a series of recent home invasions was taken into custody on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.



Djinon Lee Davis, 21, turned himself in at the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

LPD said he was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon associated with these home invasions.

“On Feb. 17 between approximately 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the suspect committed two home invasions within the 5600 blocks of Duke Street and Emory Street. In both home invasions, the suspect used a gun. The suspect also attempted a third home invasion in the same area,” an LPD press release said.

The press release also said, “On Feb. 23 at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect forced entry into a house in the 5600 block of Emory Street and struck the homeowner with a firearm.”

LPD released a surveillance video that helped identify Davis as the suspect.