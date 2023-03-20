LUBBOCK, Texas — A family member of Jamie Pruett, 49, filed a civil lawsuit against him on the day Pruett was arrested for a shooting spree in Lubbock County that left a man dead, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Pruett was arrested on March 14 after a series of shootings that took place at a private residence, a game room and a convenience store in Slaton. The Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office said on Sunday that one of the four shooting victims, Christian Rios, 32, passed away due to his injuries.

According to Lubbock County court records, a family member of Pruett filed a lawsuit against him seeking damages worth $60,000, return of personal property worth $20,000 and $40,000 in cash.

Court records stated that a family member gave Pruett money for a vehicle so he could sell it for a profit. However, Pruett never paid his family member back, according to court records. Court records said Pruett did this several times with vehicles, a down payment on a home and other large purchases. Pruett’s family member also stated in court documents that he refused to hand over the title for a Jeep Wrangler that was bought for another relative.

When Pruett was arrested following the shooting spree, he told deputies that he was “having issues with the game rooms” and claimed that he was threatened by the customers, according to court documents.

“I shot 4,5,6, I don’t know how many people. And that’s why I killed them,” Pruett told deputies, according to court records.

LCSO said it planned on filing murder charges against Pruett. As of Monday afternoon, there was no murder charge listed on Pruett’s jail records. Pruett remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $15,000,000.

