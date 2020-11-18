Suspect went back to scene after deadly hit-and-run, then fled again, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report on Wednesday revealed more information after a deadly hit-and-run in East Lubbock that occurred Monday.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the deadly crash in the 3400 block of East 4th Street.

The suspect struck the driver of the motorcycle, 70-year-old Benigno Salas, who was projected from his motorcycle and came to rest approximately 15 feet north from where the collision occurred, according to a police report.

The suspect struck Salas and continued to drive west for several hundred feet, according to two witnesses who stayed on the scene.

Then, the suspect turned around and returned to the scene. But then the suspect fled again driving eastbound on 3400 East 4th Street, according to police.

Witnesses were not able to provide an accurate description of the suspect. However, they stated it was a Hispanic male driving the maroon 4-door passenger vehicle.